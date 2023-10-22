This means that Bonfire Night is just around the corner. Everyone loves a good firework display, where you can gather family and friends, wrap up warm, and head out with a cup of hot chocolate to watch those magnificent displays light up the dark night sky.

Unfortunately, there are still some events that are cancelled this year, including two of the three that were cancelled in 2022.

With that in mind, here are some of the best firework displays happening across Gwent this year.

LED Bonfire Night with the Circus of Positivity, Octopus Lounge, Newport

For the second year, Octopus Lounge Bistro is being joined by the Circus of Positivity for Bonfire Night.

The team will light the bonfire with their LED and glow equipment.

There will be lots of food and hot drinks to keep you warm during the display.

There is no booking required for this event, happening on Saturday, November 4, between 5.30pm and 8pm.

Bonfire Night and Fireworks at the Goose & Cuckoo, Abergavenny

This popular pub is hosting its very own night of bonfire fun, with fireworks, music, and delicious food available for everyone and free entry.

This pub can be found in Upper Llanover.

The event will be on Saturday, November 4, from 7pm until 10pm.

1st Wentwood Scout Group’s Annual Firework Display, Caldicot

The Wentwood Scout, Cub and Beaver groups will be hosting their annual firework display at Parc Seymour Park Playing Fields.

As always, hot food and drink will be provided, with pay at the gate available.

Adults are £6, and children £4.

The event is taking place on Saturday, November 4, from 6.30pm, with the bonfire scheduled to be lit at 7pm.

Tiny Rebel’s Community Firework Display, Newport

The popular brewery is hosting its third community firework display this year, supporting the Severn Area Rescue Association.

As it is a community event, entry will be free for everyone.

Live music, entertainment and street food will make it a night the whole family can enjoy.

You can find out more by visiting their Facebook page facebook.com/tinyrebelbrewingco

The event is happening on Sunday, November 5, from 5.30pm until 9pm.

Fireworks on Parade, Rodney Parade, Newport

One of Newport’s biggest firework displays is back this year for the first time since 2019.

Previously attended by thousands, this is reportedly “the must-see date in the diary” for November 2023 according to their Facebook page.

A wide range of food and drink, children’s activities and live entertainment will be available on the night.

You can book your place at eticketing.co.uk/dragons/

This event will be taking place on Sunday, November 5 from 4pm.