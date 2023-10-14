Craig Bradbury attacked Paul Symons on Monnow Way in the Bettws area of the city after a trivial disagreement erupted into violence.

The victim told the defendant he was fed up of people scrounging cigarettes from him after going to his house to ask for a smoke.

James Evans, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The incident began when the defendant knocked on his door at about 11 in the morning and made a request for cigarettes.

“The complainant said he was fed up of people asking him for cigarettes and it appears the defendant’s mood changed.

“The defendant told him, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are?’ and ‘Who do you think you're talking to?’ before the complainant invited him to leave.”

Mr Symons then followed Bradbury to his home armed with a piece of wood.

The defendant aimed a kick at his neighbour who struck his wall with the piece of wood.

Bradbury then armed himself with the pickaxe handle with the nail in it and swung it at Mr Symons.

Mr Evans said: “It’s not suggested he used it with the part of the nail in it.”

Mr Symons “hobbled away in severe pain" after being struck with the weapon and the police were called.

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering a fractured proximal fibula in his leg.

Bradbury, 40, formerly of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, now of Blackwood, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

He admitted the offence, which took place on March 21, on the day of his trial.

The defendant had 11 previous convictions for 23 offences including some of a similar nature.

The court was told that Bradbury had spent the last seven months in prison after being remanded in custody following his arrest.

Judge Niclas Parry told him: “All over a cigarette.

“He should not have come to your place but your reaction unfortunately had nasty consequences.

“This was a nasty injury but you did plead guilty and I accept two things.

“I accept you are genuinely remorseful and I accept that you've made really good use of that time that you've been in custody.

“And for those reasons, the time that you have served will suffice as punishment.”

Bradbury was jailed for eight months but that sentence was suspended for 12 months.

The defendant will have to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.