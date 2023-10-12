The game is afoot! Sherlock Homes is one of the iconic characters of literature, film and TV, and this delightful show does him proud.

When I went along to the show, I had no idea what to expect beyond a Sherlock Holmes adventure with some singing. I had not seen any previous shows created by Black RAT Productions with Blackwood Miner’s Institute. If I had it might have prepared me for the madcap fun that was ahead of me.

The plot concerns Sherlock Holmes and trusty sidekick Dr Watson (not to forget Mrs Hudson) being set a devious and deadly set of puzzles that takes them to iconic locations in London, and ends up with a threat to the British Empire itself.

To say more would be to spoil many surprises within the show (a tip: do not read the programme in advance!).

Remarkably, only four actors appear in the production, with two playing multiple roles.

As Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson Daniel Llewelyn-Williams and Owen Pugh make for an appealing couple; Llewelyn-Williams is a rather dashing and magnetic Holmes, and Pugh is a faithful and energetic Watson, trying desperately to keep up as usual.

Zoë Davies and Richard Tunley (also the writer and director, standing in for an unwell Pedro Lloyd Gardiner) play a dazzling variety of characters with aplomb and relish, though in particular Mrs Hudson and Inspector Lestrade (no spoilers there).

The staging is highly inventive, transporting us to a variety of settings and numerous dramatic situations. The songs add to the fun.

Overall, this was like going to a wonderful panto. The packed audience was enjoying it enormously. However, the show is not just some fluffy confection; there is real affection for these characters and all their absurdities, as well as evident knowledge of their histories. The show is better than many I have seen with much larger budgets and stars: it is an unmissable Autumn treat.

October

13 – Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon

14 – Park & Dare Theatre, Treorchy

18 – The Grand Pavilion, Porthcawl

19 – The Lyric, Carmarthen

20 – Mwldan, Cardigan

21 – Pontardawe Arts Centre

24 – Stiwt Theatre, Wrexham

November