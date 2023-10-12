Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Welsh Water, have closed a stretch of Llanhennock Top Road between Caerleon and Llanhennock.

It is anticipated the closure will be in place until Monday, October 16.

The entirety of Llanhennock Top Road is access-only and a signed traffic diversion is in place.

Traffic from Caerleon and Tredunnock is being diverted to Usk Road.