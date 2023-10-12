AN EMERGENCY road closure is in place while maintenance crews "urgently repair" a high risk water leak.
Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Welsh Water, have closed a stretch of Llanhennock Top Road between Caerleon and Llanhennock.
It is anticipated the closure will be in place until Monday, October 16.
The entirety of Llanhennock Top Road is access-only and a signed traffic diversion is in place.
Traffic from Caerleon and Tredunnock is being diverted to Usk Road.
