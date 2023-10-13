The popular fast-food chain has revealed a series of hacks with the aim of helping burger lovers save money.

The insider tips range from how you can pick up its famous Chicken Royale for just £2.99 to how to get your free birthday Whopper® when using the Burger King® app.

All of the offers are subject to availability and terms and conditions which you can access via the Burger King app.

Burger King has revealed a series of hacks with the aim of helping burger lovers save money at its nationwide.

You should also note that all offers are valid at participating restaurants only which does not include Burger King motorway service locations, airports, train stations and holiday parks.

Customers can't use the deals in conjunction with any other offer. and there is only one use per transaction.

Limited edition Doritos King Box

In celebration of its collaboration with Doritos, Burger King fans can pick up a limited-edition Doritos King Box.

The box includes a Double Melts burger, fries, a drink plus the Doritos Chilli Heatwave Chicken Fries for £5.99.

Whopper® Wednesday

Every Wednesday, burger fans can grab a Whopper® or Plant-Based Whopper® for £1.99.

The deal is exclusively on the Burger King app.

New deal for app newbies

You can add the famous flame-grilled Whopper® to your first click-and-collect order for free.

To qualify for the deal, you need to spend £3 on the Burger King app.

‘Appy hour

Every weekday between 2pm and 5pm, customers can make the most of its ‘appy hour hack.

Burger King bestsellers like the Bacon Double Cheeseburger, Whopper®, Chicken Royale, or their plant-based equivalents are nearly half their usual price at £3 exclusively via the Burger King® app during this time.

Money-saving meals for days

Fast food fans can get more of their favourite menu items by ordering a Chicken Royale or Whopper® Meal for £5.99 via the Burger King® app.

This deal is available every day of the week.

A Royale-y good treat

If you can't get enough of the Chicken Royale, you should get yours on Thursdays via the app for £2.99.

Weekday Wins

On weekdays, Burger King fans can purchase two regular Whopper® meals or two regular Chicken Royale meals for £9.99.

Again to access the discount, you need to buy it through the app.

Birthday Burger

By entering your birthday in the Burger King app anyone can access a free Whopper® or Plant-based Whopper® on their big day!

In order to claim, your Date of Birth must be provided at least seven days prior to your Birthday in order to receive the gift.