Whether you're needing a jolt in the morning or a pick me up in the afternoon, Deliveroo has announced a series of deals that coffee fans will love a latte (sorry).

From Monday, October 16 until Wednesday, October 18, customers at Caffè Nero, GAIL's bakery and other top cafes and bakery chains across the UK can score a free coffee and a pastry to go with it (in some cases).

If you're mad about Mochas or you can't get enough of Cappuccinos, here is everything you need to know.

Coffee Week runs from Monday, October 16 to Sunday, October 22. ( Deliveroo) (Image: Deliveroo)

Coffee week deals from Deliveroo for National Coffee Week

Although National Coffee Week officially runs from October 16-22, this offer is valid from Monday to Wednesday, October 18 2023.

The freebies on offer vary between chains with the full list of offers from Pret A Manger, GAIL's Bakery, LEON and more listed below.

Caffè Nero

Free coffee when you spend £15 (which includes their coffee at-home range

GAIL’s Bakery

Free coffee when you spend £15

Pret A Manger

Exclusive to Deliveroo deal: Pick Me Up Deal - get a coffee and a pastry for £5

Products within the bundle include:

Coffee: Latte, Mocha or Flat White

Pastry: Almond croissant, Chocolate croissant, Pain Aux, Very Berry croissant and Cinnamon Danish

LEON

Free coffee when you spend £20

Joe & The Juice

Free coffee when you spend £15

Customers should note that the offers are subject to availability and can only be claimed whilst ordering from Deliveroo.

The deals are also limited by geographical restrictions and you should be aware that delivery and service fees apply.