In England, two main types of disability benefits are available to people.

One is called Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and that is for people under the station pension age of 66. Benefits for people over that age are called Attendance Allowance.

PIP is made up of two components - a daily living rate and a mobility rate - and you can be entitled to both or just one of these. These are then split again, into the standard rate and the enhanced rate.

As of April 2023, for the daily living rate, you can either get £68.10 or £101.75 a week and for mobility, you can either get £26.90 or £71. If you are eligible for both enhanced rates you can get over £700 every month.

Attendance Allowance is worth £68.10 or £101.75 a week - meaning you could potentially get £407 a month. The lower rate is awarded to those who need help during the day or at night. The higher rate is for those who need help during the day and at night, or who are terminally ill.

You do not need to require a full-time carer for the money to be awarded, just some form of assistance with routine chores.

According to the DWP, there are 56 health conditions that might qualify you for the monthly financial assistance, a complete list of which follows.

The 56 conditions:

Arthritis Spondylosis Back Pain – other/precise diagnosis not specified Disease of the muscles, bones or joints Trauma to limbs Blindness Deafness Heart disease Chest disease Asthma Cystic fibrosis Cerebrovascular disease Peripheral vascular disease Epilepsy Neurological diseases Multiple sclerosis Parkinson’s disease Motor neurone disease Chronic pain syndromes Diabetes mellitus Metabolic disease Traumatic paraplegia/tetraplegia Major trauma other than traumatic paraplegia/tetraplegia Learning difficulties Psychosis Psychoneurosis Personality disorder Dementia Behavioural disorder Alcohol and drug abuse Hyperkinetic syndrome Renal disorders Inflammatory bowel disease Bowel and stomach disease Blood disorders Haemophilia Multi-system disorders Multiple allergy syndrome Skin disease Malignant disease Severely mentally impaired Double amputee Deaf/blind Haemodialysis Frailty Total parenteral autrition AIDS Infectious diseases: Viral disease - coronavirus Covid-19 Infectious diseases: Viral disease - precise diagnosis not specified Infectious diseases: Bacterial disease – tuberculosis Infectious diseases: Bacterial disease – precise diagnosis not specified Infectious diseases: Protozoal disease – malaria Infectious diseases: Protozoal disease – other/precise diagnosis not specified Infectious diseases - other/precise diagnosis not specified Cognitive disorder - other/precise diagnosis not specified Terminally ill

The benefit is made available in two tiers, a standard rate and a higher rate, awarded depending on the severity of your needs and paid out every four weeks directly to your bank or building society account.

It is not means-tested and is intended to allow people a greater degree of independence and to live in their own homes for as long as possible without requiring institutional care.

Winter fuel payment

Millions across the UK will also begin to receive energy bill support in the form of Winter Fuel Payments from the Department for Work and Pensions from next month.

The payments can provide a much-needed boost for people as the time comes to crank up the heating.

For further assistance, you can call the DWP’s dedicated helpline on 0800 731 0122 from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday.