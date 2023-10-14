If the mirrors in your house keep coming out streaky and murky despite all of the elbow grease you've put into them, you are not alone!

But there's no need to worry, there is a simple and budget-friendly solution that many fans of the cleaning phenomenon Mrs Hinch swear by.

Mrs Hinch - otherwise known as Sophie Hinchcliffe - is well-known and beloved for sharing cleaning tips and tricks.

So much so, she's inspired a whole community including a Facebook group called Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips where like-minded users ask and answer questions on everything from stubborn stains to useful products.

One of the most recent of these dilemmas involves how to clean your mirrors without leaving streaks.

What is the best thing to clean glass mirrors with?





Mrs Hinch fans recommended car screen wash, shaving foam and toothpaste for cleaning mirrors. ( ViktoriiaNovokhatska via Getty Images) (Image: ViktoriiaNovokhatska via Getty Images)

One user took to the cleaning forum, asking: "How can I get my mirrors clean and smear free".

The post was flooded with comments with members sharing their top tips and products including washing up liquid, toothpaste and shaving foam.

One product - which you'd find in your car or garage - was perhaps mentioned the most among users.

If you don't have it in the house already, car screen wash can be purchased at various retailers including B&M, The Range and Amazon.

One person shared: " Diluted screen wash."

A top contributor chimed in: "Screen wash x."

With a smiley face, another person posted: " Car screen wash."

