Neighbourhood policing officers located Class B controlled drugs at a property in Ringland and “dealt with” one male.

The force has alerted Newport City Homes of the situation.

A statement issued on social media at around 4pm today, Thursday, October 12, read: “You might have noticed an increased police presence in the area today as our officers have carried out a warrant.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we wanted to thank our communities for the part they play in helping to keep Gwent safe.

“Warrants like today’s are often strengthened by the information we gather from the public.

“We’re committed to targeting criminals and bringing them to justice and will continue to act on any information you provide. We hope that today’s warrant assures you of this.”

If you have any information or concerns about criminal offences, call 101, send Gwent Police a message on social media or report it via the force’s website.

You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.