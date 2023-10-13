The weather warning remains in force until 8pm today with flood alerts in place on rivers throughout south Wales.

It wasb an unusually warm autumn morning today, Friday, October 13, with temperatures in Newport as high as 18 degrees Celsius by 10am.

The Met Office has said "heavy rain and strong winds may cause some disruption to travel".

The warning area has been extended further north and east across England.

Drivers should expect flooding and spray, making journey times longer. Bus and train services are also likely to be affected.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

The warning is not set to be lifted until 8pm - meaning the bad weather should pass earlier than initial estimates suggested.