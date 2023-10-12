Peter Darmanin, 50, of Penyffordd, Caerphilly, was ordered nearly £2,000 after the remnants were found on land near Blaengwynfi in Port Talbot’s Afan Valley.

The 50-year-old told Neath Port Talbot Council’s waste enforcement officers he’d arranged for the waste to be moved from a house in the area by another business.

He pleaded guilty to an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The waste from the property, of which he was the landlord, included plastic bags and pots of soil.

He said he used a contractor to arrange for the waste to be removed by the waste removal company.

The council said the firm could not be traced, Swansea Magistrates’ Court heard.

Council officers were also told Darmanin had not contacted the company directly to make sure it had a waste carrier licence.

He was fined £800 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £793.91 and a victim surcharge of £320.

Councillor Scott Jones, a cabinet member on Neath Port Talbot Council, said it had a “zero-tolerance approach” to environmental protection offences.

He added: “We are committed to ridding our communities of this anti-social behaviour and I urge anyone who is paying someone to remove waste to check that person is fully licensed and registered to do so because the consequences could be a heavy fine and costs as in this case.”

He was prosecuted by Natural Resources Wales.