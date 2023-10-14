A judge admitted he "winced" as he watched footage of Michelle Chapman run a red light, overtake cars on a single road in Newport before being caught after her passengers fled from the scene.

The 52-year-old defendant had taken cocaine and methadone before getting behind the wheel of a Hyundai Bayon on March 10.

Michelle Chapman, 52, from Newport was jailed for eight months (Image: Gwent Police)

Chapman from Newport was jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to serious road traffic offences.

Judge Shomon Khan told her: “This was a police chase for about five or six minutes late at night in the inner city and you were driving at considerable speed in a frightening way.

“Mercifully, no one died but you could have, your passengers could have, anything could have happened.

“This was a really frightening piece of driving that caused me to wince at certain points.”

He said her driving was so dangerous that he had to jail her despite there being “a lot of mitigation”.

She was banned from driving for two years and four months.

Chapman was told she would have to pass an extended retest if she wants to regain her driving licence.

The footage was provided by CPS Wales.