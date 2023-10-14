RUSSELL BOWDEN, 50, of Farm View, Britannia, Pengam, near Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Eureka Place, Ebbw Vale on February 6.

He was fined £500 and must pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

CALLUM WILLSTEAD, 19, of Railway Terrace, Blaina was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood and failing to stop for a constable on the A40 in Abergavenny on June 8.

He was fined £250 and must pay a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.

SHANNON WEIGOLD, 19, of Pen-Y-Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £140 in a fine and costs after she admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments.

ETHAN LEWIS, 25, of Legion's Way, Gelligaer, Caerphilly was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on St Cattwg's Avenue on July 24 and on High Street, Rhymney on October 5.

He was banned from driving for 50 months and must pay £85 costs.

BRANDON SMALLEY, 20, of Glan Ddu Terrace, Tir-Y-Berth, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in Newport on September 11, 2022.

He must pay £85 costs.

JOSHUA JACOB PARSONS, 26, of Denny View, Caldicot must pay £458 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Frobisher Road, Newport on May 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATHLEEN CLAYDEN, 46, of Tandem Mill Road, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit through drugs on March 26.

She was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

PHILLIP SELWOOD, 37, of Keble Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on May 29.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.