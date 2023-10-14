AN 84-YEAR-OLD man has admitted that his dog was dangerously out of control.
Brian Neanor from Monmouth was responsible for the offence relating to a 30kg French-bred Bouvier.
The incident took place in Forge Road, Osbaston on March 10.
Neanor, also of Forge Road, Osbaston was fined £166 at Newport Magistrates' Court.
He must pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.
Neanor pleaded guilty to the offence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here