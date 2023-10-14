AN 84-YEAR-OLD man has admitted that his dog was dangerously out of control.

Brian Neanor from Monmouth was responsible for the offence relating to a 30kg French-bred Bouvier.

The incident took place in Forge Road, Osbaston on March 10.

Neanor, also of Forge Road, Osbaston was fined £166 at Newport Magistrates' Court.

He must pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

Neanor pleaded guilty to the offence.