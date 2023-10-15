Ahead of Labour Party Conference, I jumped at the chance to visit GOS Engineering in Blaenavon alongside champions of UK manufacturing Make UK.

We were joined by Year 11 students from Abersychan School for a tour and a discussion about apprenticeships.

GOS are doing great work attracting apprentices into their business. It’s good to visit another market-leading local company with a commitment to our area and an excellent reputation in their field.

The week of Labour Party conference started with a fantastic by-election result in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, with a 20 per cent swing to Labour electing Michael Shanks as our newest MP.

The message from Scottish voters was clear – they want change from the SNP, and an end to this failed Tory Government at Westminster.

Few would blame them after watching the fiasco of Tory Party Conference from Manchester. No leadership, no direction, just a party fighting amongst themselves. What an absolute shambles!

Keir Starmer’s speech couldn’t have been more of a contrast. Keir gave a positive vision for how a Labour government can give Britain its future back.

We know we will inherit a mess from the Tories. We know there are no easy answers – in Keir’s words, it will take a decade of renewal. But if the Tory government makes us despair, the hard-working, compassionate people of our nation should give us hope. It’s time they had a government that is on their side and will work to unleash the potential of Britain, not hold it back.

The missions for government that Keir, Rachel Reeves and others outlined at conference this week are the way to do just that.

Our determination - our First Mission - is for the UK to have the fastest sustained growth in the G7. That will mean that, instead of the anaemic growth of the past thirteen years, there will be the money to invest in public services, right across the country: from our NHS to our schools. We will end the ‘non-dom’ tax status enjoyed by the super-rich and close the loophole that allows private schools not to pay VAT.

We will create Great British Energy – a new British company giving us cheaper bills, new jobs, energy security from tyrants like Putin and the chance to invest in renewable energy and cut carbon emissions.

We will recruit 13,000 extra police officers to keep our streets safe, deal with drug dealers and fly-tippers, and provide guaranteed patrols and criminals behind bars.

All are fully-funded, so there will be no repeat of the Conservative economic chaos which has caused so much suffering over the past few years. Britain needs the change that only Labour can deliver.