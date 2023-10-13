Live

Flooding closes J25 off slip of M4 motorway near Newport

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Drivers have been warned as flooding has closed part of the M4 motorway near Newport.
  • The M4 westbound J25 off slip is currently closed.
  • Speed restrictions are in place.

