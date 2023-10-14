THIS week we take a look at some of the stunning trees we have here in Gwent all thanks to members of our camera club.
A tree at Blaen Bran. Picture: Matt Gray
Light through the trees at Slade wood. Picture: Gemma Parsons
A tree on Maplas Road, Newport. Picture: Irene Haines
A tree man spotted on a Blaenavon forest walk. Picture: Theresa Hayes
Wentwood Forest. Picture: Nicola Gapper
A lone tree on Twmbarlwm. Picture: Sian McDermott
A decorated tree at Tredegar. Picture: Noah Griffiths
A hollow tree at Manmoel. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
Trees at Goytre Hall Woods. Picture: Katie Williams
This fallen tree is near Pontypool. Picture: Laura-Jane O'Sullivan
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members.
Why not join them?
