THIS week we take a look at some of the stunning trees we have here in Gwent all thanks to members of our camera club.

South Wales Argus: Alone: A tree at Blaen Bran. Picture: Matt Gray

A tree at Blaen Bran. Picture: Matt Gray

South Wales Argus: Light: Through the trees at Slade wood. Picture: Gemma Parsons

Light through the trees at Slade wood. Picture: Gemma Parsons

South Wales Argus: City: A tree on Maplas Road, Newport. Picture: Irene Haines

A tree on Maplas Road, Newport. Picture: Irene Haines

South Wales Argus: Face: Tree man spotted on a Blaenavon forest walk. Picture: Theresa Hayes

A tree man spotted on a Blaenavon forest walk. Picture: Theresa Hayes

South Wales Argus: Forest: At Wentwood. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Wentwood Forest. Picture: Nicola Gapper

South Wales Argus: Stark: A lone tree on Twmbarlwm. Picture: Sian McDermott

A lone tree on Twmbarlwm. Picture: Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus: Decoated: At tree at Tredegar. Picture: Noah Griffiths

A decorated tree at Tredegar. Picture: Noah Griffiths

South Wales Argus: Hollow: A tree at Manmoel. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

A hollow tree at Manmoel. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

South Wales Argus: Green: Trees at Goytre Hall Woods. Picture: Katie Williams

Trees at Goytre Hall Woods. Picture: Katie Williams

South Wales Argus: Fallen: This tree is near Pontypool. Picture: Laura-Jane O'Sullivan

This fallen tree is near Pontypool. Picture: Laura-Jane O'Sullivan

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members.

Why not join them?