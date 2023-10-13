The house builder is hosting a part exchange event on October 14 and 15 at their nine developments in Newport and Cardiff.

This includes their Parc Elisabeth development in Newport and their Parc y Coleg development in Caerleon.

Potential homebuyers are invited to meet with Redrow’s new home experts and learn more about part exchange and ask any questions they have about the development and buying process.

For homebuyers who choose part exchange, Redrow becomes the cash buyer for their existing home with no chains or estate agent fees.

The benefits of part exchange, according to Redrow, are:

Guarantees a cash buyer for your home;

As the process is between Redrow and you, this removes complicated chain delays, often making the moving process quicker and avoiding nasty surprises;

You will receive a fair value for your existing home, valued by independent experts;

You can remain in your existing home until your new home is ready;

Redrow covers all estate agent’s fees, meaning you can avoid costs you would be paying if selling on the open market;

It is a streamlined transaction and purchasers are given professional support and guidance throughout the process.

Sales director for Redrow in South Wales, Beverley Wookey, said: “We’ve listened to our customers, and understand many are putting off buying simply due to the stress and hassle that comes with taking their next step on the property ladder.

“Whether that’s downsizing, upsizing or something in between, as housebuilders, we have a unique opportunity to help people in South Wales secure their dream home without all the fuss of complicated chain delays or the emotional nature of moving on from a much-loved family home.”

People can find out more or book the part exchange event online at redrow.co.uk/events/2023/part-exchange-event-october-2023