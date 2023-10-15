The annual fireworks display was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus restrictions, and then in 2021, it was cancelled due to ongoing renovations to the historic building.

Initial works began on the regeneration scheme in 2021, with the conservation of the Inner Easy Gatehouse in preparation for phases one and two of the project.

Now it has been cancelled for the fourth year due to ongoing building and conversation works.

Work on improving the castle is expected to last a further three years, as refurbishment works to the medieval Great Hall are now under way and are expected to be completed by July 2024.

The event was due to take place on Saturday, November 4.

The last firework event to take place at Caerphilly Castle before renovations began was Saturday, November 2, 2019.

The second phase of improvements is set to begin next summer in the castle’s outer ward.

This will involve the construction of a new sustainably built Welcome Centre, refurbishing the Cadw shop, and installing a new children’s play area.

As renovation works are set to last at least until Summer 2026, it is currently unknown whether next year's event will also go ahead.