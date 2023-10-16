Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Esme Marie Colomb was born on August 1, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 15ozs. Her parents are Kayleigh Stevens and Lewis Colomb, of Blackwood, and her big sister is Maisie, nine.

Jacob David Stockham was born on September 6, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 6oz. His parents are Saffron Felvus and Alex Stockham, of Blaenavon, and his big brother is Carter, three.

Megan Jeneva Lyn Sandall was born on August 29, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 15ozs. Her parents are Katherine Bennett and Gareth Sandall, of Cwmbran, and sibling is Dylan, two.

Lando Thomas Philip Mulcahy was born on September 15, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. He is the first child of Naomi Bygrave and Renee Mulcahy, of Newport.

Amelia Morgan Seward was born on August 3, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 12oz. Her parents are Vicky Rigby and Stefan Seward, of Nantyglo, and her half-siblings are Layla and Lewi, 10 and five.