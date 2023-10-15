One mum-of-two said she "feels like going homeless", with her youngest child too afraid to go into the bathroom.

Located in Bettws, the Newport City Homes flats house 12 residents over three storeys.

Tenants said the rats have been in the block for months and have eaten through packets of food leaving them "scared in their own home".

In response a spokesperson for Newport City Homes said they have "engaged external specialists to investigate further".

Rebecca Tappin, who lives with her partner Darren and two children aged three and eight said: “They are ruining my life.

Rebecca with her daughter Natalia and neighbour Patricia (Image: Newsquest)

“I feel like going homeless so me and my children can be rehoused as it’s absolutely disgusting. I feel like my skin is crawling.

“My youngest is now afraid to use the toilet and at times refusing to go in the bathroom.

“At night for the last three days a rat has been running around my bathroom floor. Last night could hear them in a different room in the radiator.

“Newport City Homes have done absolutely nothing. Environmental health have laid traps and poison but they have not successfully eliminated any.

The rats have reportedly been in the Newport flats for months (Image: Rebecca Tappin)

“I cannot live here no more. I am a bag of nerves and am having emotional outbursts. I am lacking in sleep and going out of my mind.”

Great-grandmother Patricia Haines, 76, who has lived in the block for 15 years, says she has been forced to sleep in her living room out of fear.

Ms Haines said: “They’re under my sink I am petrified. I won’t go to bed and am staying in the living room.

“Next to me I’ve got a golf club just in case they come.

Patricia Haines keeps a golf club her next to her in case the rats come (Image: Newsquest)

“They have eaten through some of my food packets.

“Outside I’ve made a nice little garden and I have caught five out there with traps and now I won’t go out there.

“I can hear them banging and scrapping. Every day we see them and every noise we think it is them.

“I leave radio and lights on every day. It’s worse than lockdown.”

The rats have eaten through the 76-year-olds food (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Haines’ daughter Karen Cassells is concerned about the stress the rat problem is having on her mum, who has only just got over breaking her arm.

Ms Cassels said: “Mum has been crying. It is causing massive stress. The rats are huge and they are nesting.

“She’s riddled with arthritis and has had heart attacks. It’s not good for her health, she only broke her arm recently.

“This has been going on for months and they are eating mums’ food.

“This has been going on for months. The council contacted me two months ago and was told they would have to pay £200 to get a rat catcher. How is that fair.”

The rats have reportedly started nesting in the flats (Image: Rebecca Tappin)

Kim Cof, a tenant, believes the rat problem first started in the sheds opposite the flats and slowly the creatures started making their way inside invading their homes.

Ms Cof said: “You feel unsafe in your own home.

“They were on my balcony; you can hear them in the vents and ceiling and my dog just goes crazy.

“There are holes in all the drains and there are loads in the attic."

A spokesperson for Newport City Homes said: “We’ve been working closely with our customers in Lambourne Way, together with environmental contractors, to address the issue of rat sightings.

"The removal of rubbish and food waste outside appeared to resolve the issue. However, we were made aware of fresh reports on Wednesday and understand people’s concerns.

"After meeting with some customers at home, we’ve engaged external specialists to investigate further and resolve the situation as swiftly as possible and will continue to liaise closely with our customers."