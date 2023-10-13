Organisers Monopoly Events revealed Vampire Diaries and Charmed stars Kat Graham and Rose McGowan as the first guests for ICC Wales.

Kat Graham is known for her role as witch Bonnie Bonnett in The Vampire Diaries.

Ms Graham becomes the third star of the series to visit Newport, after Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley known as the Salvatore brothers attended this year's event in August.

The 34-year-old also starred in Honey 2 as Maria Ramirez and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as April O’Neil.

Meanwhile, Ms McGowan is best known for her role as Paige Matthews in the hit 1998 series Charmed.

The 50-year-old is appeared in Once Upon a Time and horror movie Scream.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 next year, with the next guest due to be announced tonight at 7pm.

Autographs and photo opportunities for both Ms McGowan and Ms Graham are priced at £40 and £50.

Tickets to meet the guests are available at https://www.comicconventionwales.co.uk/guests

Tickets for next year's event went on sale on Tuesday, August 15, where 1,000 tickets were already sold.