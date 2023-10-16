Caerphilly County Borough Council's Which Way Now? event will return on October 25.

Previously, the event has attracted hundreds of young people who are seeking employment, education, or training opportunities.

This time, it will be open to anyone in the public over the age of 16 who is unemployed or job searching that wants some information and support.

The event is run in partnership with Careers Wales and is organised by Caerphilly Council’s Youth Service and Employability Programmes. These organisations aim to support young people who need advice and inspiration for the next step on their career path.

It also aims to focus young people on upcoming exams and shows them potential careers they could go into.

It is being held at the Caerphilly Leisure Centre on Wednesday, October 25.

There will be a diverse range of employers and training providers attending who will offer a wide range of advice, training, and job opportunities.

What to expect on the day:

Information on college courses from Coleg Y Cymoedd and Coleg Gwent;

Information on higher education and university opportunities;

Information on apprenticeships and Jobs Growth Wales Plus;

Local job vacancies;

General careers guidance;

Help with job search skills;

Same day interviews.

There will be a DJ playing live music throughout the day, and a draw which attendees can enter for the chance to win a one-month free leisure membership.

Cabinet member for education and communities, Cllr Carol Andrews said: “Following our success in previous years, I am pleased that we are able to host the Which Way Now? Event for a second time in 2023 alongside Careers Wales, with the event this time being open to anyone over the age of 16.

“We remain committed to giving all young people in the borough access to education and employment opportunities.”

Which Way Now? will be held in Caerphilly Leisure Centre on Wednesday, October 25 between 10am and 1pm.

For more information, please contact John Poyner 01443 864970 or email: poynej@caerphilly.gov.uk