45-year-old Flintoff suffered serious injuries after flipping an open-topped car while shooting a Top Gear segment in December, but he's now plotting his TV comeback, after taking some time away to recover.

The former England cricket captain and beloved TV personality was driving a three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 at the time, worth around £43,000 and described as a "motorised tricycle" without airbags. He suffered facial injuries and broken ribs in the crash.



A source told The Sun newspaper: "Freddie is a hugely popular TV star and any channel or streamer would be thrilled to sign up one of his shows.

Amazing speech from Freddie Flintoff. Remember that when the whole world (media) deserted him, it was cricket which stood by him and brought him back to limelight pic.twitter.com/JTywPcgjVw — yang goi (@GongR1ght) October 4, 2023

"His return to the limelight is something both telly execs and the public have been longing for and thankfully he now seems ready to return to doing what he loves."

Despite rumours, the BBC denied Top Gear has reached the end of the road amid reports the show had been axed.

The Sun reported that the broadcaster had told production staff on the long-running show to look for other work after the presenter and former cricketer Freddie Flintoff was injured.

A BBC spokesperson told PA Media: “A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC Content.”

The former England cricket captain from Preston recently enjoyed a coaching stint with the national team.

Freddie remains committed to his TV career

But Freddie remains committed to his TV career and he could even revive Chasing Cars, a stalled BBC show that's been described as a mix between Top Gear and The Repair Shop.



The insider added: "He just needs to get past the one-year anniversary of the crash, then he can focus on the next chapter of his career. He’s already in talks about what he wants to work on in 2024 and beyond."



By contrast, David Lloyd, the former England coach, recently suggested that Freddie might turn his back on his TV career and return to cricket full-time.



David, 76 - who coached Freddie in the 90s - told the Guardian newspaper: "I think that’s the way he’s looking. He’s done telly, he’s done boxing. This is a perfect time for him to come back.



"I’m a big advocate for iconic players like that to spend some time away from the game and then come back."