In an interview on TalkTV Morgan sat down with Hannah and other members of Captain Tom's family, including his son-in-law Colin and grandchildren Ben and Georgia.

The interview concerned how money concerning the Captain Tom Foundation was used after his death in 2021, but the topic of the abuse the family had suffered was also covered.

Hannah stated that it "never occurred" to the family that people could be so hateful over Captain Tom's fundraising, with abuse sent to them at the time of his sponsored walk around the garden for the NHS.

"They treated him like a king."



Hannah Ingram-Moore recounts what it was like to meet Queen Elizabeth alongside her father Captain Sir Tom Moore.

She said: "People were saying 'Oh she should be jailed for harming the elderly', 'Bet she's got a cattle prod taking her father round the garden', 'Hope the whole family get Covid and die including him'.

"It went on and on and on and on."

The rest of the family went on to add that they had received death threats and that abusive letters had even been directly sent to their youngest daughter Georgia.

Captain Tom's daughter claimed money from his books

Ingram-Moore also revealed that she and the family claimed £800,000 from three books written by Captain Tom.

She claimed that her father wanted her to keep the profits from the books as they were not intended to be given to charity.

This comes after the family were accused of using the charity set up in Sir Tom's name to seek to build a spa and pool complex in their garden.

Captain Tom quickly became a household name in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when he began his fundraising walks for NHS Charities Together.

"Would you, if you had your time again, keep that money?"



"Would you, if you had your time again, keep that money?"

Catch Piers Morgan's sit-down interview with the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore at 8pm tonight.

Captain Tom's daughter receiving high salary from charity in his name

Last month, it was revealed that Captain Tom's daughter was receiving a salary of £70,000 (as well as expenses) from her role as interim chief executive officer of the charity after the latest accounts were released.

The accounts reveal that for the first nine months from August 2021 to April 2022, Hannah Ingram-Moore had received a gross salary of £63,750.

She also received £7602 in expenses for travel and other costs between June 2021 and November 2022.

It was also found that £24,000 was paid in expense payments for office rentals, and telephone bills to Maytrix Group Limited, a company owned by her and her husband.

This comes amid concerns over the charity's independence from the family last June when the Charity Commission launched an inquiry.

The Piers Morgan interview with Hannah Ingram-Moore took place on TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.