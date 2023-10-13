The iconic date has inspired horror films and still frightens many across the country to this very day.

However, most are not aware of where this superstition comes from and even less know why it is supposedly unlucky.

With today being Friday the 13th, here is everything you need to know before taking your chances.

Friday the 13th has inspired horror films and even scares people to this day (Getty) (Image: Getty)

How common is Friday the 13th?





The unlucky date happens at least once a year but can occur up to three times in the same year.

In 2015, it took place in February, March and November and will happen again in 2026.

Where does Friday the 13th come from and why do some believe it to be unlucky?





Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day in many Western superstitions and cultures and occurs when the 13th day of a month in the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday.

While the idea that 13 is unlucky has roots in many mythologies such as Norse, many associate the number 13 with bad luck due to biblical reasons, according to the BBC.

Judas, who betrayed Jesus is thought to have been the 13th guest to sit down at the Last Supper.

This superstition is so deeply rooted that many still consider it unlucky to have 13 people sit at the same dinner table.

Beyond the biblical links, the number 13 being unlucky is also found in Norse traditions (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Going back further to Norse traditions, the number 13 is said to be unlucky because a dinner party being thrown by the gods was ruined by the 13th guest - Loki - who plunged it into darkness.

The reason why Friday is considered unlucky in the UK largely comes from Geoffrey Chaucer's famous Canterbury Tales which was written in the 14th Century.

In it, he says: "and on a Friday fell all this mischance".

Friday was also known as Hangman's Day as it was traditionally the day when people condemned for death were hanged.