October has been busy with lots of new shows airing episodes including the ITV reboot of Big Brother, The Great British Bake Off, Celebrity Race Across the World and more.

On Wednesday, October 18, four programmes are expected to clash following a change to the TV schedule.

Why is the TV schedule changing on Wednesday?





The TV schedule is changing to accommodate the coverage of a football match between England and Italy.

The match will take place at 7.45pm with coverage starting on Channel 4 at 7pm on Tuesday, October 17 and ending at 10.15pm.

This means that The Great British Bake Off will be moved to Wednesday, October 18.

While this might not seem like a huge schedule change, those who like to watch Bake Off as well as programmes which are currently airing on Wednesdays might experience a clash of their favourite shows.

The first series of Celebrity Race Across The World is continuing to air with a new episode scheduled for 9pm on BBC One on Wednesday while Bake Off will air at 8pm until 9.15pm on Channel 4.

An episode of Big Brother will air at 9pm on ITV2 while Married At First Sight will start at the same time on E4.

Viewers react to change in TV schedule amid fears of their favourite shows ‘clashing’

Some viewers have taken to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the schedule change.

One tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers to everyone following Bake Off, Celeb Race Across The World, Big Brother and Married At First Sight – they’re all clashing next Wednesday.”

In a reply to the above tweet, someone else said: “I thought GBBO Tues, RATW Weds, and Taskmaster Thurs was bad enough… then BB started!”

Another user added: “Absolute nightmare”