THE POLICE have hunted down and jailed a wanted Torfaen man who was jailed for harassment.
Gwent Police issued an appeal to find Corey Rawlings who received a six-month sentence for harassment on October 3.
The 31-year-old has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in August 2023 and was recalled to prison.
In an update issued today the force said Rawlings has now been found and arrested.
The police also thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We recently appealed for information to find Corey Rawlings from Torfaen, who had been recalled to prison.
“He has now been found and arrested.
“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”
