They were brought to justice following an operation led by regional organised crime unit Tarian.

They seven defendants and their sentences at Cardiff Crown Court were:

Joshua Matthews, aged 27, from Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, nine years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and 12 months for dangerous driving.

Vincent Aquilina, aged 25, from Cardiff, seven years and three months for conspiracy to supply cocaine

Kaid Mohamed, aged 39, from Cardiff, 11 years and six months for conspiracy to supply cocaine

Jacob Bates, aged 29, from Shifnal, Shropshire, four years and nine months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Jamie Higgins, aged 22, from Telford, Shropshire, four years and six-months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Alan Wills, aged 57, from Cardiff, four years and six months for conspiracy to supply cocaine, and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Jacob Howell-Santos, aged 31, from Cardiff, four years and three months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and permitting the supply of cocaine on his premises

Operation Cruz found that the gang was headed up by Matthews who bought his drugs from several upstream suppliers.

A Tarian spokesperson said: “On July 21, Aquilina, a known associate of Matthews, was seen leaving an address in the Caerau area of Cardiff carrying a bag.

“Aquilina then met Matthews and handed him the bag which was placed in a Range Rover used by Matthews.

“Matthews was arrested a short time later on the A4119 in Miskin having attempted to make off from the police, causing damage to over 20 other vehicles on the road in the process.

“His actions put many members of the public at risk and caused injuries and distress to some.

“Officers recovered 4kg of cocaine with a street value of £400,000 from the bag Aquilina had given to Matthews.”

Police then searched the address in Caerau and found a further 1.5kg of cocaine and 3kg of cannabis.

A phone linked to Matthews was examined and found to show evidence of significant drug dealing in text messages.

Detective Chief Inspector Lloyd Williams from Tarian said: “These men were intent on allowing vast quantities of class A drugs to permeate the communities of southern Wales.

“Thanks to the relentless efforts of a dedicated team of investigators, they were apprehended and have subsequently been handed significant sentences.

“It is hoped that these sentences will serve as a deterrent to anyone else who is involved in, or thinking of becoming involved in the dealing of drugs.”