Amber Taverns Limited, a pub company based in the North West, has bought the property and has plans to add it to its ever-growing portfolio of more than 140 pubs.

This is according to a poster that has been put up in the property's window, detailing the company's application for a 'minor variation of a premises' licence under the Licencing Act 2003.

The company specialises in 'wet-led' pubs, which focus primarily on providing drinks, with food is considered secondary, with a minimal menu of a few snacks but no full meals available.

As it stands, Amber Taverns have applied for a ‘minor variation of a premises license’ which will allow them to alter the building for their new pub’s purpose.

The main changes listed in the plan are:

Better WC access for both male and female customers;

General improvement of the WCs to avoid potential overcrowding;

Straighten the bar to provide better vision throughout the pub for staff;

Provide new, larger glass washing areas and make them easier to access;

Remove step levels in the majority of the pub to reduce trip hazards;

Reduce the hours of alcohol consumption to 10pm each day;

Remove indoor sporting events from the pub.

The pub originally closed its doors for the final time on August 15, with a final post of thanks to its customers on social media.

The post read: “It’s with regret that the Cwtch has now closed its doors for the last time. I would like to say a huge thanks to all of the customers which are all such fun characters, you have made it such a fun place to work!

“I’d also like to thank all the entertainment that we’ve had in, the security team and most of all the staff that have been absolutely fantastic from day one, who have shown great loyalty and commitment during some difficult times!

“I’m sure our paths will cross again!”

It is not yet known what the name of the new pub will be, or when it will be officially opened.