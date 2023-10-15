SUZANNE BROWN, 40, of Gifford Close, Two Locks, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and possession of cocaine on August 25.

She has to pay £100 in compensation.

KELLY BROWN, 18, of Gwern Avenue, Senghenydd, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £200 in compensation after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer and two counts of assault by beating on September 20.

ANGHARAD JOHNS-GILL, 40, of Freeholdland Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood and drink driving with 92 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Crumlin Road on March 23.

She has to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for two years.

KIERAN HAVARD, 33, of Clist Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on May 12.

LEIGH BEYNON, 44, of Oliphant Circle, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on April 30.

He must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

ZOE JOHN, 35, of St Bride’s Close, Magor must pay £364 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Their driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMUEL ADENIRAN, 44, of Plym Walk, Newport must pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on July 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.