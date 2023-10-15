Although some are busy with spooky season and planning for Hallowe'en, the festive season is fast approaching with plenty of Christmas markets lined up in the Gwent region (Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, and Caerphilly).

These Christmas markets offer the opportunity to enjoy some festive spirit, support small independent traders, and potentially buy some quirky Christmas presents for friends and family.

Here we take a look at upcoming Christmas markets in Gwent. If you'd like to promote a Christmas market in the area which is not featured on this list please fill in this simple form.

Newport

Green Top Markets is hosting an array of Christmas artisan food, craft, and gift markets in Newport and further afield. Here’s what they have lined up in Newport:

Friars Walk:

There will be a Christmas artisan food, craft, and gift market at Friars Walk on:

Friday, November 10 (10am – 4pm);

Friday, November 17 (10am – 4pm);

Saturday, November 25 (10am – 5pm).

Beechwood Park:

There will be a Christmas artisan food, craft, and gift market at Beechwood Park on:

Sunday, November 19 (10am – 4pm);

Sunday, December 17 (11am – 3pm).

Caerleon Golf Club:

There will be a Christmas artisan food, craft, and gift market at Caerleon Golf Club on:

Sunday, December 3 (10am – 3pm);

Tydu Community Hall:

There will be a Christmas artisan food, craft, and gift market at Tydu Community Hall in Rogerstone on:

Sunday, December 10 (10am – 3pm).

Le Pub:

Le Pub, on Newport High Street, is also hosting a Christmas market. This will be on Saturday, December 9, 2023 (12pm – 4pm). You can follow the free entry event on Facebook here.

Blaenau Gwent

There are also numerous Christmas markets lined up in different parts of Blaenau Gwent.

Tredegar:

Green Top Markets is hosting a Christmas market at Bedwellty House in Tredegar on Sunday, November 5, 2023. This will be from 10am to 3pm.

Ebbw Vale:

One Life Autism Support Group is hosting a Christmas market at Log Cabin, Hilltop, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This will be from midday to 4pm.

Blaina:

Creative Community Markets is hosting a Christmas market at Blaina Central Park on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from midday.

Abertillery:

Winterfest by Ffrindiau Tyleri is taking place in Abertillery town centre on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from midday. There will be a Christmas market including craft and food stalls, fair rides and a light switch-on

Monmouthshire

There’s no shortage of Christmas markets lined up in Monmouthshire, including many hosted by Greentop Markets. Details for these are as follows:

Chepstow:

Artisan food, drink, and gift market on Chepstow High Street on Sunday, November 26. This will be from 11am to 3pm;

Christmas market at Chepstow Priory (Priory Church of St Mary) on Friday, December 1. This will be from 3.3pm to 7.30pm;

Christmas market on Chepstow High Street on Sunday, December 10, from 10am to 3pm.

Abergavenny:

Monmouthshire Markets are bringing two Christmas markets to Abergavenny Market Hall this year:

Sunday, November 26 (11am – 4pm);

Sunday, December 10 (11am – 4pm).

Abergavenny Garden Centre is hosting two Christmas markets this year, which are planned for:

Thursday, November 30 (3pm – 8pm);

Thursday, December 7 (3pm – 8pm).

Caldicot:

Green Top Markets has Christmas markets lined up in Caldicot, including:

Christmas market in Caldicot town centre on Friday, December 8, from 10am to 3pm;

Christmas market at Caldicot Castle on Saturday, December 9, from 10am to 3pm;

Christmas market at Caldicot Castle on Sunday, December 10, from 10am to 3pm.

Raglan:

Christmas market on Raglan’s High Street on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 10am to 3pm.

Torfaen

Torfaen has plenty of Christmas markets lined up – here’s the scoop.

Cwmbran:

Green Top Markets is hosting a Christmas market at Cwmbran Stadium on Sunday, December 3 (10am – 3pm).

Cwmbran Centre will host a Christmas market from November 29 to December 23 with the venue also hosting late night shopping (until 7pm) every Wednesday and Thursday throughout December. More information on festive fun, including walkabout characters, at Cwmbran Centre is available here.

Blaenavon:

Green Top Markets is hosting Christmas at Big Pit on December 16 and December 17 (Saturday and Sunday) from 10am to 3pm on both days.

Blaenavon Town Council is hosting a Christmas market (with GW Crafters) at Blaenavon Workmens Hall on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

This will be from 10am to 3pm and will also include Santa’s grotto (10.30am-12.30pm and 1pm – 2.30pm), festive films (11am and 1pm), children’s arts and crafts and face painting.

Caerphilly

Scents by Keeley is hosting an artisan Christmas market in Caerphilly town centre on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This will be from 6pm to 10pm.

There will be a Christmas artisan market at Twyn Commmunity Centre on Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 10am to 2pm.