LEE EDWARDS, 40, of Hill Top, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL GRIFFIN, 32, of Barnets, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on April 15.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DAVID HATHAWAY, 32, of Abertillery Road, Blaina must pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Gelligaer Common on March 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DOMINIC HERBERT, 54, of York Place, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph at Greenway Bedwas Industrial Estate, Caerphilly on March 31.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JONATHAN WILLIAM ANDREW APPLETON, 36, of Aberthaw Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cardiff Road on July 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIMBERLEE BOWEN, 33, of Commercial Street, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £314 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph on Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on April 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL PHILIP BROWN, 56, of St Fagans Street, Caerphilly must pay £235 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on April 1.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANNMARIE CHILES, 43, of Upland Road, Sringfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £266 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph on Bryn Road on April 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ILIE SORIN GRANCEA, 20, of Graig Park Parade, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt on Llewellyn Walk, Cwmbran on April 8.