POLICE have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to following a crash involving a cyclist and a pedestrian in Newport.
The crash took place in High Street, Newport at 12.40pm on Friday, July 14.
Officers would now like to speak to the man pictured who may be able to help their enquiries.
Those with any information is urged to contact Gwent Police.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We're investigating a report of a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian in High Street at 12.40pm on Friday, July 14.
“Officers would like to speak to this man who may be able to help their enquiries.
“If you have any information please call 101 or DM us quoting 2300236807.”
