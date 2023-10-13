Lewis Bush, 26, admitted killing Kelly Pitt in Newport earlier this year.

The 44-year-old victim was found unresponsive at Sandalwood Court at around 11.30am on Friday, May 12.

Bush, of Moorland Park, Newport admitted murder during a hearing at the city’s crown court this afternoon.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Judge Daniel Williams set a sentencing date of November 10 and Bush was remanded in custody.

After Miss Pitt’s death, her family paid tribute to her.

They said: “Kelly was a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a loving, caring mother and a devoted nan.​

"She was an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out. She was kind, thoughtful, funny and would help anyone.​

"Kelly was taken far too soon and we are devastated by what has happened, she was taken in such a painful way which we will never be able to come to terms with.​

"We would like to thank the emergency services for such a quick response and the police for supporting us during this difficult time.​

"Thank you for all the messages of condolence, we now wish to be left to grieve in private as a family."​