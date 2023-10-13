A MAN has pleaded guilty to murdering a “much-loved” grandmother just weeks before his trial was due to take place.
Lewis Bush, 26, admitted killing Kelly Pitt in Newport earlier this year.
The 44-year-old victim was found unresponsive at Sandalwood Court at around 11.30am on Friday, May 12.
Bush, of Moorland Park, Newport admitted murder during a hearing at the city’s crown court this afternoon.
He had pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Judge Daniel Williams set a sentencing date of November 10 and Bush was remanded in custody.
After Miss Pitt’s death, her family paid tribute to her.
They said: “Kelly was a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a loving, caring mother and a devoted nan.
"She was an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out. She was kind, thoughtful, funny and would help anyone.
"Kelly was taken far too soon and we are devastated by what has happened, she was taken in such a painful way which we will never be able to come to terms with.
"We would like to thank the emergency services for such a quick response and the police for supporting us during this difficult time.
"Thank you for all the messages of condolence, we now wish to be left to grieve in private as a family."
