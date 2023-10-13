Gwent Police a report of a girl allegedly threatening others at a petrol station on Malpas Road, Newport at around 8.40am on Friday, October 13.

Officers attended the scene and a 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of affray, attempted arson with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage, theft of a motor vehicle and driving while under the influence of drugs.

The 17-year-old remains in police custody at this time.

The incident caused the road to be partially blocked, with queueing traffic on the A4051 Malpas Road northbound at junction 26 of the M4.

Newport bus services were seriously delayed by the incident.

All services have now resumed normal service.