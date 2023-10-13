Live

Avoid Pontypool Tesco roundabout

By Sallie Phillips

  • Police have announced people should avoid the area near Tesco roundabout in Pontypool
  • The affected area runs to Hafodrynys
  • People are advised to find alternative routes for their journeys

