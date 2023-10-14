They are currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

Daisy is a female Domestic Short Hair cat who was born in 2020.

Daisy was rehomed from ACGAS back in 2021 but was never accepted by the other cat in the household.

A spokesman said: "Due to bullying, Daisy began to spend more and more time outdoors and her owners decided that this was no longer fair on her. She was then returned to us at the end of September 2023.

"Daisy is a very sweet, quiet cat who loves attention. She can be a little nervous at times and therefore, due to this and her experience in her previous home, she requires a calm home environment without any others cats or dogs."

Totoro is an indoor rabbit who was born in February 2021.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Totoro came into us in September as his owner could sadly no longer care for him. He has always been an indoor bun and is now looking for a female bun to keep him company if possible.

"Totoro loves the attention of his handlers and can get a little sad when left on his own. He is used to having the run of the house and having company almost 24/7.

"He would benefit from a household which can dedicate a lot of time to playing and socialising with him.

"He can be a little stand-offish at first but this is normal behaviour due to his sudden environment change.

"He would suit a home with older children (12-plus). Due to him never being handled by younger children, he is very nervous around them."

The spokesman said: "Totoro had his front teeth removed in the past."

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .