If you volunteer or work for a charity, or you may just want to support your favourite local one, you can nominate them to the win the £1,000 cash prize we are making available to support great local causes.

The cash prize is being donated by our parent company’s charitable arm: The Gannett Foundation. This year alone, the Gannett Foundation will donate £26,000 to charities across the country.

Once all nominations have been received we will review the charities with the highest volume of nominations and choose from these which, in the editor’s view, offer the greatest benefit to the community to receive the £1,000 cash.

Regional editor for Newsquest across Wales, Gavin Thompson said: “There are so many amazing charities across Gwent that do fantastic work for local people. This cash prize will help one of them to do a little bit more.

“We’d love to hear from readers – via the nomination form – which charities you would like to see the money go to.

“As well as the money, the winner will get some great publicity too as our Charity of the Year for 2024 so get voting.”

You can nominate the charity of your choice by simply completing the form printed in your South Wales Argus on any date from Monday, October 16 to Thursday, November 30.

All nominations are welcome, but please bear in mind that charities that have benefited from a donation in the past will not be eligible this year.

Your chosen charity can only win if they get nominated, so get voting!

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Newsquest terms and conditions will apply where relevant to the grants process; please visit here for terms and conditions and here for our privacy policy.

Only original voting coupons will be accepted, no photo-copies. The cash grants will be sent by BACS transfer. Grants are conditional on completion of the relevant project and a successful nominee charity may be required to evidence its use of the grant.

The top charity selected by the editor from the nominations will be contacted to provide additional information; should this information not be provided within the timescale or fail to meet the qualifying criteria provided then the editor will select an alternative charity.

The charity must be registered with the Charities Commission and have not received a grant from the Gannett Foundation in the last two years. Community Interest Companies, Schools, hospitals, or organisations with political/religious/ethnic objectives will not be eligible. (but this does not exclude religious organisations offering charitable support to the sick or needy without discrimination)