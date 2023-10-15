With this in mind, we asked our readers on Facebook to recommend Indian food venues in Newport – and the responses kept cumin.

Here are some of the most recommended Indian venues, according to our readers, and (as we asked on Facebook) how they fare in Facebook reviews*

New Lahore

Food hygiene rating: Five

New Lahore, on Lower Dock Street, proved particularly popular among our readers. Opened in 1961, the venue is one of the longest established Indian restaurants in Newport (although it has been refurbished during that time). The restaurant offers traditional and contemporary dishes.

Overall Facebook score: 4.6 based on more than 300 reviews

One happy customer wrote: “We had a fabulous meal, the old-style curry with 1/2 and 1/2 was just how I remember it back in 1979”.

Another visitor praised the “lovely food and good service”.

Shoboraj

Food hygiene rating: Four

Shoboraj, on Malpas Road, is another fan favourite – the award-winning family run venue has dished up Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine since 1993.

Overall Facebook score: 4.7 based on more than 310 reviews

A recent Facebook review states: “A very warm welcome, amazing food made and served with love. One of the best Indian restaurants we have ever been to.”

Another visitor praised the “great” food and “good size portions” at Shoboraj.

Popadoms

Food hygiene rating: Three

Popadoms, on High Street, has been based in Newport city centre for more than 15 years with many readers recommending the venue.

Overall Facebook score: 4.7 based on more than 170 reviews

A recent reviewer, who chose Popadoms instead of their “usual” Indian takeaway, wrote: “We may not actually go back to our usual takeaway as the food was delicious! No complaints whatsoever!”

Another review praised the “amazing” food and service at Popadoms.

Vanilla Spice

Food hygiene rating: Five

Vanilla Spice, based in the former Old Rising Sun pub on Lyne Road, opened in 2013 and has made a mark over the decade – with many readers recommending the venue.

Overall Facebook score: 4.5 based on more than 505 reviews

One Facebook review states: “Brilliant attention from the staff and food is amazing”.

Another visitor, who was part of a party of 12 people visiting, complimented the “beautiful food, friendly staff [and] lovely atmosphere” at Vanilla Spice.

Hatti

Food hygiene rating: Five

Hatti, on Lower Dock Street, is always a popular suggestion when we ask readers where to tuck into an Indian meal.

Overall Facebook score: 4.7 based on more than 770 reviews

A recent guest visited with friends ordering four curries and numerous sides. They wrote: “Everything was absolutely beautiful [and] cooked really nice. The meat in the curries was so tender. Would 100 per cent recommend to others.”

Another reviewer wrote: “Beautiful food and a great service”.

Tamarind Express

Food hygiene rating: Five

Tamarind Express, on Fallowfield Drive, also got plenty of mentions – with two separate Tamarind venues based on Chepstow Road in Newport.

Overall Facebook score: Five based on more than 35 reviews

One visitor, trying the food for the first time, said it was the “best Indian takeout we’ve had for a while” adding praise for the “hot” madras along with the “good portions and quick service”.

Another first timer was pleased with the “generous” portions and “tasty” food, adding that the delivery driver was “so polite and friendly” and they would order again.

Red Fort Caerleon

Food hygiene rating: Five

Red Fort Caerleon, on Cross Street, opened in 2019 so is less established than some of the venues featured here – but still earned a spot on the list.

Overall Facebook score: 4.8 based on more than 250 reviews

A recent reviewer wrote: “Amazing food with absolutely fantastic service. I would recommend anyone to pay them a visit; you will not be disappointed.”

Another reviewer praised the “friendly and extremely helpful” staff at the “spotless” venue, adding: “The menu is really varied and they don't mind adapting any dish to your personal taste.”

The Three Mughals

Food hygiene rating: Five

The Three Mughals, on Western Valley Road, was established in 2009 with many readers recommending the Rogerstone venue.

Overall Facebook score: 4.1 based on more than 374 reviews

A recent visitor praised the “great” food and their server for ensuring they were “well looked after” during their visit.

Another wrote: “Brilliant service… lovely food and super friendly and efficient staff.”

The Handpost Tandoori, on Risca Road, also got a fair few mentions but there are no Facebook reviews for the venue which currently has a three food hygiene rating.

Other places which got a few mentions include:

Golden Tandoori on Clarence Place;

Mahin Spice on Stow Hill;

Masala Bites on Corporation Road;

Taste of Asia on Claxton Place;

Ajwa on Malpas Road;

Spice Aroma Balti on Caerleon Road;

Simla Spice on Corporation Road.

Bengal Cymru, on Commercial Street in Risca, also got a fair few mentions, despite being in the Caerphilly County Borough (not Newport). We want to know what other Indian restaurants in Caerphilly are popular – share your suggestions here.

*The top venues were determined based on the number of commenters suggesting them on Facebook. Food hygiene ratings and Facebook reviews are accurate at the time of publication but subject to change.