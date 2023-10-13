Chartist Bridge was closed at around 1.30pm this afternoon due to an incident.

As of just after 3.30pm this afternoon, Gwent Police revealed through their official X (formerly Twitter) account that the bridge had been reopened.

They thanked the public for their patience.

The tweet read: "Officers have now reopened Chartist Bridge, Blackwood. Thank you for your patience. Stay safe."

It has been reported that the closure was due to an incident, with police, fire and rescue and Welsh Ambulance Service Personnel all in attendance.

Gwent Police has confirmed that an 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment after falling from the bridge.

An official statement said: "We received a concern for safety report on the B4251 at around 12.55pm on Friday, October 13.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service and an 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment after falling from the bridge."