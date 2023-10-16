The performances at St Cyres School will run from November 1 to 4, followed by two matinee performances on November 3 and 4.

It is the second time The Phantom of the Opera has been staged at a Penarth school after Stanwell School staged the musical in 2011.

Gill Legge, chairperson for Llandaff Theatre Company said: “I am delighted that we can put on the show, it's very rare that the rights are given out for it.

“I have always loved it and the music it’s a lovely spooky atmosphere, for Hallowe'en too.

“We are looking forward to bringing it to Penarth as it will be good for the local community, and we hope they can all get behind us.”

The Llandaff Theatre Company youth team previously put on a production of Matilda at St Cyres School, which was a success.

Now, the theatre company are staging Phantom - and Andrew Lloyd Webber himself could attend the show.

Ms Legge added: “I would be scared stiff, but it would be a true honour for him to attend the show. The principals we have are fabulous and it would be great if he could see them.

“The justice the actors do to their roles is superb, it’s amazing for Llandaff Theatre company and we are all very excited to put on this show.”

Doors open at 7pm, with shows starting at 7.30pm. Matinee performances start at 2.30pm, with doors opening at 2pm. Tickets are priced at £13.

Ms Legge added: “Tickets are selling reasonably well; we have been out in Penarth handing out flyers for the show and we hope they will get behind us.

“People tend to leave things to a couple of weeks before to buy tickets, and there are plenty of tickets available.”

“Our shows have been very successful, the children’s one we did was for two nights we sold a quarter of tickets.”