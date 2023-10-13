Nathan Grant attacked Neil Pontin with a knife on Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly when he went to the aid of the defendant’s ex-girlfriend.

The victim suffered an horrific head injury and described it as if he had been “scalped”.

Ffion Tomos, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court that the violence took place in front of Mr Pontin’s family.

He was praised for his bravery by the judge.

MORE NEWS: Man pleads guilty to the murder of ‘beautiful’ grandmother

Mr Pontin was rushed to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran after he sustained a 7cm x 4cm wound to the forehead and two wounds to his stomach.

Miss Tomos added: “The victim said he was in a state of shock.

“He didn't really have a full comprehension of all that happened and not only him of course but his young son who witnessed the incident and also his other children who came to assist their father.

“It's hard for him not only physically but also mentally.

“The victim knows that he has been left with scars for the rest of his life and that he will have to live with that.”

Grant pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, possession of a knife in a public place and assault by beating.

The offences happened on the night of Saturday, July 29.

The defendant has 42 previous convictions for 95 offences including those for violence.

Byron Broadstock said in mitigation: “The defendant understands what the victim did and did bravely.

“It was very impulsive and short-lived and he is very remorseful about it.”

Grant has a history of drug taking, the court was told.

Recorder Simon Hughes told him: “It is a striking injustice of this case that an act of bravery towards a stranger resulted in such serious injuries having been suffered by him at your hand.

“In contrast to his bravery, you had concealed upon your person a knife.

“Mr Pontin doesn't recall what happened next.

“You pulled a knife and stabbed him.

“As he was losing his footing and falling you stabbed him to the forehead and then you stabbed him twice to the stomach before running away.”

Grant, 38, of High Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly was jailed for four years and six months.

He was told he would serve two-thirds of that in prison and the other third of the sentence on licence.