Swifties descend on cinemas up and down the country - fully bejewelled and armed with cowboy boots and friendship bracelets - from October 13.

The international megastar has brought her sell-out three-hour-plus, 44-song setlist tour to the big screen.

Announcing the film, Swift said: "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon."

The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. 🌎 Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at https://t.co/Oyy6tFmfeV or on your local theaters website! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/rYJUpbHPJd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 26, 2023

Whether you're mad about Midnights or you're a fanatic over Folklore, the concert movie is a great excuse to brush up on her iconic lyrics before she arrives in the UK next year.

Her UK gigs are set to take place in June 2024, kicking off in Edinburgh and ending in London.

Taylor will perform in five continents with more than 130 concerts as part of the tour.

It is her first big set of shows since 2018 and her biggest tour to date.

The Eras Tour concert movie was filmed across the first three nights of her total six performances in LA in August.

The concert film includes almost all the songs from the Eras Tour setlist as it appeared at the time.

If you're ready to 'Shake It Off' and party like it's '1989', it's time to put your Swiftie-ness to the test.

Do you know your 'Bad Blood' from your 'Fearless'? Your 'Karma' from your 'Cardigan'?

Here are 10 questions to help you live your 'Wildest Dreams', are you '...Ready for It?'

Take our Taylor Swift lyrics quiz

How did you get on? Did you answer our quiz in 'Style'? ( I'm sorry but 'Don't Blame Me')

And if you're fully 'Enchanted' with Taylor Swift and are desperate for more, you can Spotify's Top 5 Eras feature to find out which albums are your favourites.

Swifties around the world don outfits tailored to their favourite Taylor Swift Era and Spotify has recently taken it one step further by creating a new interactive experience.

Why should you make one? Well, as Taylor would say - Puttin' someone first only works when you're in their top five.

