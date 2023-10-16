No matter how hard we try, many of us simply weren't born with the green-fingered gene but all hope is not lost.

The health and wellness experts Eden’s Gate have done some digging and have collated 10 houseplants that are virtually indestructible.

Collated from the most popular indoor plants according to monthly Google Search data, the team analysed how much sunlight and water each plant needs.

The Peace Lilly is the most popular 'virtually indestructible' houseplant. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Here are ten of the most popular houseplants out there that won't leaf you.

And remember they're virtually indestructible, we're rooting for you!

10 of the most houseplants that are difficult to kill

The most popular houseplant in the UK - which is still easy to keep alive - is a peace lily, according to Eden's Gate research.

The experts theorised that this is because it is prone to blooming in low light conditions for weeks on end.

It also only requires a little watering which makes it among the easiest indoor plants to maintain.

Eden's Gate recommends that you simply check in on the soil once a week and if it's dry then you can water it.

However, even if it’s slightly moist, the team suggests that you allow it to dry first.

In second place in its rankings, you can ‘forget’ about a Spider Plant to an extent as long as it gets a reasonable amount of sunlight.

Its soil also has to be well-drained but only needs to be watered when it feels dry.

Eden's Gate described it as "the perfect plant for someone fearful of killing their greenery".

Money trees are not only known to be lucky, but they’re easy to care for and don’t ask for much attention, the experts say.

The team adds: "Considered the nation's third favourite, money trees require little watering (once a week), and somewhere it can enjoy moderate sunlight too".

Tyler Woodward, health and wellness expert at Eden’s Gate, commented: “With plenty of species of plants that thrive on neglect, little sunlight and minimal watering, there’s no reason not to channel your enthusiasm for houseplants, all the while you’re outside, enjoying the changing of seasons; ridding yourself of the worry that you might kill them.

"We already know that plants can boost your mood and purify the air (especially as seasonal allergies are on the rise), but they also aesthetically complete your room.

"While we can’t definitively say houseplants are impossible to kill, there are certain varieties that are harder than others, making them the ideal urban addition to your home.