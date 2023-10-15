It has been reported that rising sea levels could erode British coastlines and see homes destroyed, displacing many low-lying seaside towns and villages.

The rise in sea levels is being brought on by melting ice in the Arctic Sea with climate scientists telling the Environmental Audit Committee's sub-committee that sea levels could rise by 52.4mm by 2100.

According to research, arctic temperatures are rising four times more quickly compared to the global average, putting much of the UK at risk.

Up 1.5 million homes in the UK could be lost to rising sea levels (Getty) (Image: Getty)This comes as Polar research sub-committee chair, James Gray, calls on the UK Government to send an ice-breaker ship to the region and appoint a polar envoy.

He said that for too long, the effects of climate change on the Arctic have been "out of sight, out of mind" and urged that the region should be treated with more importance.

See if your home is at flood risk amid warning 1.5 million homes could be lost to climate change

With the recent warning that over a million homes could be lost to climate change, many across the UK will be wondering if their local area is at risk of flooding.

The UK Government provides up-to-date information on the areas in England at risk of flooding.

Users can simply enter their postcode and select their address to see if they are at risk.

In Wales and Scotland, there are the Natural Resources and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) websites which similarly allow users to find their flood risk through their postcode.

Areas of high risk are often coastal and low-lying, placing them at increased risk of rising sea levels brought on by climate change.

This comes amid warnings that the low-lying seaside village of Fairbourne in Wales could be submerged and left uninhabited by 2050.

Residents have been urged to leave the areas so that the settlement can be dismantled and turned into marshland.