Taxi driver Roy Jones, 68, from Caerphilly was cleared of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The defendant, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, was unanimously acquitted of the charges by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court following a trial.

Mr Jones’ grandson Jay Jones, 23, formerly of Pen Y Bryn Court, Croespenmaen, near Blackwood has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking offences.

He is due to be sentenced later this year.