Adrian Daja, 27, and Andi Shabani, 28, have been charged with producing the class B drug at the site of the old Wildings shop on Commercial Street in Newport.

The defendants, both of no fixed abode, were arrested on October 10.

They were remanded in custody following their appearance at Newport Magistrates' Court.

MORE NEWS: Watch: Drug driver caught after high-speed police chase through city

Daja and Shabani are due to appear before the crown court on November 9.

Wildings closed its door in 2019 after 145 years of trading.