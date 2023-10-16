The plans by Transport for Wales to improve services in South Wales include proposals for new stations in Newport West, Somerton, Llanwern, and Magor and Undy, and East Cardiff.

And now designs of what the new stations could look like have been released, alongside a consultation on the designs and what facilities travellers would like to see.

A map of the proposed new stations (Image: Transport for Wales) How the proposed Llanwern station could look. (Image: Transport for Wales)

How the proposed Llanwern station could look. (Image: Transport for Wales)

How the proposed Llanwern station could look. (Image: Transport for Wales)

A number of drop-in events are being held where residents can learn more about the plans for each station.

These will be held at:

Somerton Station: Lliswerry Baptist Church, Camperdown Road; Monday, October 23; 1pm-7.30pm;

Llanwern Station: Llanwern Village Hall; Tuesday, October 24; midday-7.30pm;

Cardiff East (Newport Road) station: St Peters RFC, Minister Road, Cardiff; Thursday, October 26; midday-7.30pm;

Newport West station: Maesglas Community Centre, Bideford Road; Monday, November 6; midday-7.30pm;

Llanwern station: Glan Llyn Primary School, Bessemer Drive; Tuesday, November 7; 4.45pm-6.30pm;

Magor and Undy station: Magor and Undy Community Hub; Thursday, November 9; midday-7.30pm.

How the proposed Newport West station could look. (Image: Transport for Wales)

How the proposed Newport West station could look. (Image: Transport for Wales)

How the proposed Somerton station could look. (Image: Transport for Wales)

How the proposed Somerton station could look. (Image: Transport for Wales)

Views are also being sought on proposals to improve services between Cardiff, Bristol, and Cheltenham, which include:

A new direct service between Cardiff, Newport and Cheltenham, running once per hour calling at all stations;

An additional train per hour between Cardiff, Newport and Cheltenham, running once per hour, calling at all stations;

A new service between Cardiff, Newport and Bristol Temple Meads, running every 30 minutes, calling at all stations except Pilning.

How the proposed Magor and Undy station could look. (Image: Transport for Wales)

How the proposed Magor and Undy station could look. (Image: Transport for Wales)

Geoff Ogden, chief transport planning and development officer, said: “Our vision for Wales is one in which we all have more opportunities to live healthier and happier lives.

“For us, unlocking the capability of the South Wales mainline is key to changing how people travel in the region.

“We’re proud to share our proposals for five new stations between Cardiff Central and Severn Tunnel Junction that together with the new services will offer more people the opportunity to travel on the railway.

How the proposed Cardiff East station could look. (Image: Transport for Wales)

How the proposed Cardiff East station could look. (Image: Transport for Wales)

“We know that these designs will improve with public feedback. That’s why we’re asking people to share their thoughts.”

The proposals are recommendations of the South East Wales Transport Commission, which has been developing ways to improve transport links in the region since the proposals M4 relief road was scrapped.

The 13-week consultation launches today, October 16, and runs until January 14. To take part visit https://tinyurl.com/3hvufrb6