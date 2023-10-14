THE Newport Food Festival was something special today, with hundreds of stalls lined up on High Street and the town buzzing as the people of the city came out to sample some sumptuous food.

They also got a treat in Celebrity MasterChef winner Wynne Evans giving them a demonstration of how to cook the hangover cure of all hangover cures.

Why was Wynne cooking a hangover cure? Headaches were probably in mind as heady celebrations, with Wales facing Argentina in the World Cup quarter final this afternoon.

After the match and whatever you had to enjoy it, Wynne (along with his brother Mark who was assisting him in the cooking) recommended steak and potatoes, marbled with lava bread covered in a sumptuous red wine sauce as the perfect way to recover after celebrating the win (fingers crossed).

The festival ran from Corn Exchange, down the High Street to Commercial Street and a small section on Bridge Street.

We sampled delights including hog roast bap and the most sumptuous Turkish roti served with sweep onion relish and curry sauce.

There was also donuts, cakes, fudge, ice cream, burgers, pizza, beer, gin – pretty much, if you can eat or drink it, it was there.

So was Wynne! The winner of Celebrity MasterChef displayed the trophy before speaking to Argus, where we asked him to sum up the culinary culture of Newport.

“I think in Newport, you got to come to the market,” said Wynne. “You can bring your friends here and no matter what food they want there is such a variety.”

Sunday: Street food and live music

Newport’s Food Festival runs until Sunday, with live music hosted by Newport City Radio while nibbling on treats from food vendors or having a drink at one of the local pubs.

Street food stalls will include Dinky Donuts, Happy Dumpling 365 and Cardiff-based all vegan eatery, Anna Loka.

Sunday Programme

  • Midday: Act Happy;
  • 1pm: Frantastic;
  • 2pm: Taffy was a thief;
  • 3pm: Parcs;
  • 4pm: Gigi;
  • 5pm: Eurekas.

More information can be found at www.newport.gov.uk/newportFoodFestival.