They also got a treat in Celebrity MasterChef winner Wynne Evans giving them a demonstration of how to cook the hangover cure of all hangover cures.

A day at the Newport Food Festival

Why was Wynne cooking a hangover cure? Headaches were probably in mind as heady celebrations, with Wales facing Argentina in the World Cup quarter final this afternoon.

Food nirvana at the festival

After the match and whatever you had to enjoy it, Wynne (along with his brother Mark who was assisting him in the cooking) recommended steak and potatoes, marbled with lava bread covered in a sumptuous red wine sauce as the perfect way to recover after celebrating the win (fingers crossed).

And speaking of Nirvana, Celeb MasterChef champion Wynne Evans

Watch the video below as the Argus speaks with Wynne Evans

The hog roast was seriously popular

The festival ran from Corn Exchange, down the High Street to Commercial Street and a small section on Bridge Street.

Beth's bakes were flying off the table

We had to try the roti bread!

Watch the video below as we walk round Saturday's Newport Food Festival 2023

The cake ladies were out and about

We sampled delights including hog roast bap and the most sumptuous Turkish roti served with sweep onion relish and curry sauce.

Lewis and Katy enjoying come chirros

The giant lobster

There was also donuts, cakes, fudge, ice cream, burgers, pizza, beer, gin – pretty much, if you can eat or drink it, it was there.

Amazing food on show

So was Wynne! The winner of Celebrity MasterChef displayed the trophy before speaking to Argus, where we asked him to sum up the culinary culture of Newport.

Wynne cooked up his ultimate hangover cure

“I think in Newport, you got to come to the market,” said Wynne. “You can bring your friends here and no matter what food they want there is such a variety.”

Watch Celebrity MasterChef Wynne Evans cooking at the Newport Food Festival 2023

Wynne's amazing Welsh steak hangover cure (after Wales beat Argentina in the rugby WC)

Sunday: Street food and live music

Newport’s Food Festival runs until Sunday, with live music hosted by Newport City Radio while nibbling on treats from food vendors or having a drink at one of the local pubs.

The city was heaving

Street food stalls will include Dinky Donuts, Happy Dumpling 365 and Cardiff-based all vegan eatery, Anna Loka.

A great day for all!

Sunday Programme

Midday: Act Happy;

1pm: Frantastic;

2pm: Taffy was a thief;

3pm: Parcs;

4pm: Gigi;

5pm: Eurekas.

More information can be found at www.newport.gov.uk/newportFoodFestival.